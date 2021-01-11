China moves back 10,000 soldiers from depth areas near LAC in eastern Ladakh

New Delhi: China has moved back around 10,000 troops from positions inside Chinese territory near the Line of Actual Control border (LAC) in eastern Ladakh where the Indian and Chinese armies have been engaged in an eyeball to eyeball confrontation, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

However, there is no change in the deployment of frontline troops in the area, one of the two people cited above said.

The pullback of the troops from “depth areas" could be due to the harsh winter conditions, the person said adding that the real nature of the pull back can only be ascertained in the summer months.

According to an ANI report, the Chinese troops were moved back from their traditional training areas opposite eastern Ladakh and areas near it. This is an area that stretches from about 150 kilometres from the LAC and beyond into China. The weapons and hardware brought in by the Chinese to bolster their troops remained in the place, the report added.

India deployed tens of thousands of troops along the LAC after it noticed intrusions by Chinese troops in May last year. The Indian troop deployment mirrored in number and nature the personnel and hardware stationed by the Chinese along the stretch of the LAC. Despite many rounds of talks, there has been no resolution of the stalemate with troops of the two sides hunkering down in extremely cold winter conditions in the area.

