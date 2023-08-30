China's inclusion of Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin in its official map has increased tensions with India. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal stated that China's claims on these areas are not new. He also criticized Prime Minister Modi's approach towards China and questioned India's negotiation capacity.

China including Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin in their new official ‘standard map’ has amped up tension between Delhi and Beijing. Notably, a few days ago China's premiere Xi Jinping and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met on the side lines of BRICS summit and sought that the LAC stand-off be solved as soon as possible. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senior advocate of Supreme Court and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday said that China asserting claim on Arunachal Pradesh is ‘not a new thing’.

""We already know that the Aksai Chin has been under China for many years...That is not a new thing...China's claim on some portions of Arunachal Pradesh is also not a new thing..." Kapil Sibal said in an interview to news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sibal also took a jibe at PM Modi and said, “When the Prime Minister was in opposition, he used to say that we should show 'laal aankh' to China...But now it appears that the talks take place by sitting in the same swing".

“External Affairs Minister (S Jaishankar) himself has said that China is bigger economic power than us...This statement shows that we do not have much negotiation capacity...There have been negotiations at several levels and the External Affairs Minister says that Chinese troops should withdraw... But this will not happen as they have done construction there and this will be the status quo...", Sibal further added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to satellite images provided to Hindustan Times by Maxar Technologies, China seems to amped up construction of underground bunkers in Aksai Chin, only 70 kilometres away from Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"The External Affairs Minister often makes statements that this is objectionable and we do not accept it, which is right...But the solution will not come by making statements... A solution can be achieved when we become a big economic power. Only then can you talk to them as equals..." Kapil Sibal said.

Sibal also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday over the reduction in LPG prices by the Centre, asking if this is not "revri culture". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government on Tuesday announced a ₹200 per cylinder cut in prices of domestic cooking gas as it looked to counter the promise of cheaper LPG made by the Congress in upcoming Assembly elections in states such as Madhya Pradesh.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "PM ji: ₹400 relief for Ujjwala is not 'revri' culture? This is for poor households I guess. Glad you have remembered them. Am sure you will think of them more as 2024 approaches. But when Opposition parties give relief it becomes 'revri' culture! Jai ho!"