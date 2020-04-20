China objects to India tweaking FDI rules, says move violates WTO norms

NEW DELHI: China on Monday criticised India for tweaking its foreign direct investment rules to prevent the opportunistic takeover of Indian firms as covid-19 pandemic ravaged the economy, saying the move violates World Trade Organisation rules.

Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong said in a statement that the “barriers set by Indian side for investors from specific countries violate WTO’s principle of non-discrimination, and go against the general trend of liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment."

“More importantly, they do not conform to the consensus of G20 leaders and trade ministers to realize a free, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable and stable trade and investment environment, and to keep our markets open," she said referring to virtual meetings of the group in the wake of the pandemic.

“Companies make choices based on market principles. We hope India would revise relevant discriminatory practices, treat investments from different countries equally, and foster an open, fair and equitable business environment," Ji added.

On Saturday, India’s Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in a statement said "An entity of a country, which shares land border with India or where the beneficial owner of an investment into India is situated in or is a citizen of any such country, can invest only under the government route."

Though India did not name China, it was obvious that the move was aimed at preventing hostile takeovers of Indian companies whose market values have taken a severe hit due to covid-19 related uncertainties. India’s move comes after similar changes in regulation by countries like Australia, Germany and the Czech Republic in recent months.

In her statement, Ji said till December, China’s cumulative investment in India has exceeded $8 billion, far more than the total investments of India’s other border-sharing countries.

“The impact of the policy on Chinese investors is clear. Chinese investment has driven the development of India’s industries, such as mobile phone, household electrical appliances, infrastructure and automobile, creating a large number of jobs in India, and promoting mutual beneficial and win-win cooperation. Chinese enterprises actively made donations to help India fight COVID-19 epidemic," she said in a reference to donations made by companies like Ali Baba and the Jack Ma Foundation.

“Where companies choose to invest and operate depends on the country’s economic fundamentals and business environment. Facing the economic downturn caused by COVID-19, countries should work together to create a favorable investment environment to speed up the resumption of companies’ production and operation," she added.

