Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >China officially admits five military officers, soldiers killed in Galwan clash with Indian Army
This undated handout photograph released by the Indian Army on February 16 shows People Liberation Army soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. (AFP)

China officially admits five military officers, soldiers killed in Galwan clash with Indian Army

2 min read . 08:33 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The admission of the casualties by the PLA coincides with the disengagement of troops by both sides at the North and South banks of the Pangong Lake, the most contentious part of the standoff which began in May last year

Five Chinese military officers and soldiers were killed in last year's Galwan Valley clash in eastern Ladakh with the Indian Army, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) officially acknowledged for the first time on Friday.

Five Chinese military officers and soldiers were killed in last year's Galwan Valley clash in eastern Ladakh with the Indian Army, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) officially acknowledged for the first time on Friday.

Five Chinese frontier officers and soldiers stationed in the Karakoram Mountains have been recognised by the Central Military Commission of China (CMC) for their sacrifice in the border confrontation with India, which occurred in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, the PLA Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese military reported on Friday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

China admits 5 of its soldiers died in Galwan clash in June

1 min read . 09:58 AM IST

Covid: India adds 13,193 new cases in a day, active tally goes up for 2nd day

1 min read . 09:48 AM IST

Covid-19 vaccine update: Vaccinations in India cross 1 crore-mark

1 min read . 09:56 AM IST

Uttarakhand flash floods: 62 bodies found so far, search on at Tapovan tunnel

1 min read . 09:26 AM IST

Five Chinese frontier officers and soldiers stationed in the Karakoram Mountains have been recognised by the Central Military Commission of China (CMC) for their sacrifice in the border confrontation with India, which occurred in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, the PLA Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese military reported on Friday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

China admits 5 of its soldiers died in Galwan clash in June

1 min read . 09:58 AM IST

Covid: India adds 13,193 new cases in a day, active tally goes up for 2nd day

1 min read . 09:48 AM IST

Covid-19 vaccine update: Vaccinations in India cross 1 crore-mark

1 min read . 09:56 AM IST

Uttarakhand flash floods: 62 bodies found so far, search on at Tapovan tunnel

1 min read . 09:26 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Turnout modest for second covid shot

Those killed included Qi Fabao, the regimental commander from the PLA Xinjiang Military Command, state-un Global Times quoted PLA Daily report as saying. A total of 20 Indian soldiers died in the Galwan Valley clash, regarded as the worst in over four decades at the India-China border.

The admission of the casualties by the PLA coincides with the disengagement of troops by both sides at the North and South banks of the Pangong Lake, the most contentious part of the standoff which began in May last year.

Sources in the defence and security establishment said the disengagement process is gathering pace, and the entire exercise is expected to be concluded by the end of the week.

In the last few days, both sides removed several bunkers, temporary posts and other structures in the areas while gradually thinning down their troops, they said.

The sources said field commanders of both the sides are meeting almost on a daily basis to take forward the disengagement process which was finalised following nine rounds of high-level military talks.

TRENDING STORIES See All

After nine months of border standoff in eastern Ladakh, the two armies have reached an agreement on disengagement in the North and South banks of Pangong lake that mandates both sides to cease forward deployment of troops in a "phased, coordinated and verifiable" manner.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.