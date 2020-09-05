China again tries to blame India for border tension

NEW DELHI: China on Friday once again tried to blame India for the ongoing border tensions in Ladakh. Chinese defence minister Wei Fenghe has reportedly told his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh that India bears full responsibility for current China-India border tensions, according to Chinese mouthpiece Global Times.

According to a Twitter post by Global Times news website, Fenghe also told Singh, during a meeting in Moscow, that the Chinese military has determination, capability and confidence to safeguard China's territorial integrity.

There was no readout yet of the talks from the Indian side.

The conversation between Singh and Wei took place on the sidelines of the China and Russia dominated Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) regional grouping in Moscow at a time when the two are locked in a bitter border row in eastern Ladakh for around four months.

This is the first face to face contact at the political level in an attempt to break a deadlock in dialogue between military commanders and diplomats on disengagement and de-escalation.

The talks that started at 930 pm India time on Friday continued for two hours and twenty minutes, according to a person familiar with the matter on the Indian side.

Wei’s position blaming India for the current tensions on the border is consistent with the position held by Beijing which says New Delhi is responsible for the rise in tensions since May between the two countries following multiple intrusions into India by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. The tensions were exacerbated by a violent clash between the two sides on 15 June at Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Twenty Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers were killed in the clash.

India on its part says the current tensions on the border are due to Chinese intrusions into India and has demanded a return to positions held by both countries in April, i.e. prior to the start of tensions.

Hours ahead of the Singh-Wei talks in Moscow, Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told an event organised by the government backed Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) on Friday that India will not compromise on its sovereignty and territorial integrity and ties with China cannot go back to normal unless peace and tranquility were restored along the common border.

