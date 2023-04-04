China once again renames places in Arunachal Pradesh2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 10:35 AM IST
China's Ministry of Civil Affairs has decided to rename 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh or what it calls Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet
China has renamed 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh to lay claim to what it calls Zangnan, or the southern part of Tibet. The list of renamed places includes two land areas, two residential areas, five mountain peaks and two rivers. This is the third such list released by Beijing, the first list of 6 places was released in 2017, while the second list of 15 places was released in 2021.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×