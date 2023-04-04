China once again renames places in Arunachal Pradesh

China has renamed 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh to lay claim to what it calls Zangnan, or the southern part of Tibet. The list of renamed places includes two land areas, two residential areas, five mountain peaks and two rivers. This is the third such list released by Beijing, the first list of 6 places was released in 2017, while the second list of 15 places was released in 2021.

