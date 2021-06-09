“Let me assure you that, when India fought the pandemic, China was not absent or sat back apathetically," the Chinese ambassador said in a speech to the Confederation of Young Leaders and Students and Faculty from Indian Universities on Tuesday. The remark can be seen as a dig at the US which India considers a key partner but Washington seemed to be slow in reaching out to New Delhi when it was battling the vicious second wave. Ties between India and China on the other hand have been fraught this past year thanks to tensions along their common border in Ladakh. In May last year, India discovered intrusions by the Chinese military along its border in Ladakh. A violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in June last year resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops – the first casualties in more than four decades. Eleven rounds of talks between the two sides have resulted in the pull back of troops from one point of contention – along the banks of the Pangong Tso lake – but tensions remain heightened along the other friction points.

