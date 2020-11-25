China opposes Indian govt ban of its mobile apps

China resolutely opposes India's measures to ban more Chinese mobile applications over national security concerns, its embassy in Delhi said on Wednesday.

India on Tuesday blocked 43 more Chinese mobile apps, including Alibaba Group Holding's e-commerce app AliExpress, in a fresh wave of web sanctions amid its border standoff with China.

The banned applications, which include a few dating apps, were a threat to the "sovereignty and integrity of India", an official statement said.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs, the release said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via