As the world reels from the pandemic that originated in China, the Chinese economy seems to have made a rapid recovery, moving back to the top of the league tables in March, the latest update of Mint’s Emerging Markets tracker shows. India, which was ranked second in February, slipped to third position, behind Malaysia. The decline was largely due to a sharp fall in India’s stock market capitalization.

Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker, launched in September last year, takes into account seven high-frequency indicators across 10 large emerging markets to help us make sense of India’s relative position in the emerging markets league table. The seven indicators considered in the tracker encompass both real activity indicators --- such as manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) and real gross domestic product or GDP growth --- and financial metrics --- such as exchange rate movements and changes in stock market capitalization. The final rankings are based on a composite score that gives equal weight to each indicator.

Emerging markets tracker

Eight of the ten emerging markets considered here saw a contraction in their manufacturing activity, with their Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) readings falling below the 50.0 mark in March. A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion of economic activity while a reading below 50 indicates contraction. The Philippines, which imposed lockdown measures earlier than others, had the lowest PMI of 39.7.

Most emerging economies imposed nation-wide lockdowns in March to curb the rapid spread of the covid-19 contagion. China where the novel coronavirus originated had already contained the outbreak by early March and began scaling back quarantine measures that other countries were imposing.

China saw a sharp improvement in its manufacturing PMI to 52.0 in March from 35.7 in February. China’s exports saw a softer decline in March (in dollar terms), falling 6.6 percent as against a cumulative decline of 17.2% in Jan-Feb. India’s PMI (51.8), while impressive compared to the other emerging economies, marked a sharp deterioration from February (54.5).

With the nation-wide lockdown in India extended by at least three weeks till May 3, its PMI is also likely to slip into the contraction zone next month. Economists have already begun scaling back forecasts on India’s growth, and some economists expect India to enter a recession.

“All systemic emerging markets except for China will slip into recession," said the Paris-based Institute of International Finance (IIF) in a recent report dated April 9. “This includes India, where a strict national shutdown will result in a contraction of 0.3% in 2020-21".

IIF expects sharper contractions in economies such as Brazil (-4%), Mexico (-5.8%), Russia (-5.1%) and Turkey (-2.7%) ().

Even as the slowdown in the real economy unfolds, the sudden stop in capital flows in equity and debt markets has stressed many emerging economies, including India. Since the covid-19 crisis struck, there have been capital outflows on an unprecedented scale in emerging economies. Foreign investors sold more than $83 billion worth of emerging market shares and bonds in March, the largest monthly outflow on record, IIF data shows.

As a result, stock market capitalization and currencies have fallen sharply across economies. With the exception of China, all emerging economies saw double-digit decline in their stock market capitalization. India’s stock market capitalization shrunk 22% month-on-month However, compared to other emerging economies India’s currency decline appears modest, with the rupee falling only 4% against the dollar last month. This is partly due to Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) intervention in the foreign exchange market and partly because of India’s relatively comfortable external sector position. Unlike commodity exporters such as Brazil and Russia, the fall in commodity prices during the crisis has worked to India’s advantage. India’s current account deficit (0.2 percent of GDP in the Dec quarter) is low compared to most other emerging economies. India also has larger reserves compared to several other emerging markets.

Over the next couple of months, the trajectory of emerging markets including India will depend both on the trajectory of the virus and the response of the respective economic managers in each country. While India has responded with alacrity when it comes to administrative measures to tame the virus, it has been behind the curve in shaping an effective economic response to the crisis.