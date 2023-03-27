China, Pakistan likely to join India-led SCO NSA meeting virtually amid border tensions2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 10:55 PM IST
India will host the meetings of SCO national security advisers (NSA) and top national security officials in New Delhi
Pakistan and China have decided in principle to participate in three key upcoming meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) hosted by India, but the mode of participation is yet to be finalized and sources are claiming that the representatives from the countries will attend the summit virtually.
