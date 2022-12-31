China, Pakistan planning something big: Rahul Gandhi

China, Pakistan planning something big: Rahul Gandhi2 min read . 02:15 PM IST
- Rahul Gandhi said that there was a huge undercurrent against the BJP across the country and urged the opposition to unite to present an alternative vision to the people
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that China and Pakistan are planning big, adding that "Doklam, Tawang preparation is for something big". Addressing a press conference, the Wayanad MP said he considers RSS and BJP as his "gurus". Taking a jibe at the saffron party, Gandhi added, "They constantly remind me what should not be done".
While talking about the Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered New Delhi on December 24 before taking a nine-day break, he said, "When I started this, I just took it as an ordinary yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Slowly we understood that this yatra has a voice & feelings."
During the press conference the, he further said that there was a huge undercurrent against the BJP across the country and urged the opposition to unite to present an alternative vision to the people.
Gandhi also sought mutual respect between opposition leaders and the Congress in taking on the BJP, which has been completely dominating the country's political space.
"If the opposition stands effectively with a vision, it will become very difficult for the BJP to win elections. But the opposition has to coordinate effectively and the opposition has to go to the people with an alternative vision," Gandhi said.
He also spoke about a clear foreign policy, unlike a "confused" policy pursued by the government, and greater economic equality.
Gandhi said he was in favour of large businesses as they had a central role in the economy, but the same should not be controlled by "two-three persons".
Further, the former President of the Congress party asserted, "When I attack the government, they say I am attacking Army...Government should own up to its mistakes and not hide behind armed forces".
The Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume on January 3 after a nine-day break.
The Yatra has so far traversed around 2,800 kms through 10 states, after it started from Kanyakumari on September 7.
The yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi in the first phase.
Bharat Jodo Yatra is likely to culminate in Srinagar on January 30, coinciding with the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
