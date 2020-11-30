China plans a major dam on Brahmaputra river in Tibet

China’s next five-year plan calls for developing hydropower on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, Yan Zhiyong, chairman of Power Construction Corp. of China, the state giant known as PowerChina, said at a conference on Thursday, the Global Times reported, citing a WeChat account of the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China. The river eventually becomes the Brahmaputra and then the Meghna, which are important for irrigation and have religious significance in India and Bangladesh.