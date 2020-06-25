China pulls back some troops from Galwan area: Report

NEW DELHI: China has pulled back some troops from the Galwan area of Ladakh, a news report said on Thursday. This area was the scene of a “violent faceoff" between India and China last week that resulted in the death of 20 Indian military personnel.

“On June 22, the Chinese side had given assurance that they will move back troops from front to the depth areas. In this regard, some troops and vehicles were moved back by them in the Galwan area," said a Twitter post by news agency ANI quoting unnamed sources.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Indian Army.

On 22 June, senior commanders from India and China had met in Moldo, on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the two sides had arrived at a “mutual consensus to disengage".

Details of the disengagement were to be discussed later by the two sides. The meeting between Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, head of the 14 Corps held talks with Major General Liu Lin, commander of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in South Xinjiang region came after the 15 June clash between Indian and Chinese troops in which the 20 Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed. The clash put paid to efforts to disengage and de-escalate as agreed by the two commanders in a previous meeting on 6 June.

Tensions between the two countries have been running high since last month with physical fights taking place at least at two places along the LAC with tension later building up across the border. India sent in reinforcements to strengthen vigil across the LAC, including 23 points, seen as particularly disputed by both countries. This was in response to buildup by the Chinese with heavy vehicles and artillery besides air support.

The situation in Ladakh, where most of the intrusions have been reported since May, remains tense but there has been no report of any violent incidents since 22 June.

