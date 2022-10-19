China puts hold on proposal to designate Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist

China puts hold on proposal to designate Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist1 min read . 10:41 AM IST
Mahmood has been identified as a senior member of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group. He has been a member of the group since 2017.
China has put a hold on a proposal by India and the US at the United Nations to list Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Shahid Mahmood as a global terrorist, according to the news agency PTI.
This is the fourth instance in the past months that Beijing has blocked bids to blacklist terrorists at the world organization. China has placed a hold on proposal to designate Shahid Mahmood as a global terrorist under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.
Mahmood has been identified as a senior member of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group. He has been a member of the group since 2017 and the US Treasury Department designated Mahmood a global terrorist in December 2016.
(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited)
