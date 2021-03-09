China raises India’s ban on apps, FDI curbs at WTO

Jayant Dasgupta, a former Indian trade ambassador to the WTO, said India’s decisions do not violate WTO principles as there is no agreement on investment at the trade body. “Non-discrimination at WTO is in relation to goods and services only. India’s decision may be discriminatory but not WTO- inconsistent. There is a clear security threat from China and India is free to make any such domestic policy decision. The US has also stopped investment by Huawei on security grounds," he added.