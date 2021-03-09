Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >China raises India’s ban on apps, FDI curbs at WTO

China raises India’s ban on apps, FDI curbs at WTO

China made the comments during a discussion on India’s trade policy at the WTO.
3 min read . 05:41 AM IST Asit Ranjan Mishra

China expressed 'deep concern' over the restrictions on opportunistic takeover of Indian companies after the outbreak of the covid pandemic, terming them to be inconsistent with multilateral trade rules and cautioning that they may affect business interests on both sides

NEW DELHI : China has raised the issue of Indian curbs on cross-border foreign investments and the ban on 200 Chinese apps at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

China has raised the issue of Indian curbs on cross-border foreign investments and the ban on 200 Chinese apps at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

China expressed “deep concern" over the restrictions on opportunistic takeover of Indian companies after the outbreak of the covid pandemic, terming them to be inconsistent with multilateral trade rules and cautioning that they may affect business interests on both sides. The comments were made during a discussion on India’s trade policy at the WTO.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

US says visa applicants denied due to Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply

1 min read . 07:25 AM IST

Undocumented Indian immigrants hold USD15.5 billion in spending power

1 min read . 07:20 AM IST

Ten years after Fukushima, Japan remembers 'man-made' nuclear disaster

3 min read . 06:58 AM IST

Amid Covid-19 surge, fresh restrictions imposed in Nashik district

1 min read . 06:52 AM IST

China expressed “deep concern" over the restrictions on opportunistic takeover of Indian companies after the outbreak of the covid pandemic, terming them to be inconsistent with multilateral trade rules and cautioning that they may affect business interests on both sides. The comments were made during a discussion on India’s trade policy at the WTO.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

US says visa applicants denied due to Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply

1 min read . 07:25 AM IST

Undocumented Indian immigrants hold USD15.5 billion in spending power

1 min read . 07:20 AM IST

Ten years after Fukushima, Japan remembers 'man-made' nuclear disaster

3 min read . 06:58 AM IST

Amid Covid-19 surge, fresh restrictions imposed in Nashik district

1 min read . 06:52 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“We would express our deep concern on the recent revised FDI policy, namely Review of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy for curbing opportunistic takeovers/acquisitions of Indian companies due to the current covid-19 pandemic, which applies to countries sharing land borders with India, or where the beneficial owner of an investment into India is situated in or is a citizen of any such country. Such measure is not consistent with WTO non-discrimination principle and will surely affect business interests both of India and these countries," China said.

India’s 7th Trade Policy Review report was released in January at the WTO, but the minutes of the discussions were made public only last week.

View Full Image
India put FDI curbs in April after People’s Bank of China raised its stake in HDFC from 0.8% to 1.01% via open-market purchases.
Click on the image to enlarge

India took the decision to put the FDI restrictions in April after the People’s Bank of China raised its stake in the country’s largest mortgage lender, Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd, from 0.8% to 1.01% through open-market purchases in the March quarter. The move led to concerns that India’s most-valued companies could be susceptible to hostile takeovers as their market value had taken a severe hit because of covid-related uncertainties.

China said it acknowledges India’s efforts to enhance competitiveness in manufacturing and services sectors through ‘Make In India’ and ‘Digital India’ initiatives but remains concerned that some of the measures are not consistent with WTO principles. India’s commitments, such as the tariffs on some ICT (information and communications technology) products, exceed the bound tariffs notified by India, it said.

“We are also concerned with the application of ‘national security’ to the normal trade, which led to more than 200 Chinese apps (being) banned in India. These measures have caused negative consequences for the supply chain and local consumers as well," it added.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Jayant Dasgupta, a former Indian trade ambassador to the WTO, said India’s decisions do not violate WTO principles as there is no agreement on investment at the trade body. “Non-discrimination at WTO is in relation to goods and services only. India’s decision may be discriminatory but not WTO- inconsistent. There is a clear security threat from China and India is free to make any such domestic policy decision. The US has also stopped investment by Huawei on security grounds," he added.

India introduced trade and non-trade barriers against China following a border clash in June that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. Recently China said it lost four its men.

In July, India imposed import restrictions on colour television sets to encourage local manufacturing and check imports from China.

India also restricted Chinese companies from participating in Indian public procurement bids without approval from competent authorities, citing defence and national security concerns.

Indian officials have signalled no immediate relief on the restrictions on Chinese investments.

An email query sent to the commerce ministry did not elicit any response till the time of going to press.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.