China ready to seek mutually acceptable solution to border tension: Wang Yi

The talks between the two foreign ministers took place in the Tajik capital Dushanbe on Wednesday and lasted an hour, according to a Twitter post by Jaishankar. It comes amid a stalemate in the disengagement process between the two militaries at several friction points in eastern Ladakh after they withdrew troops, tanks and weapons from the Pangong Tso in February. According to military officials, each side currently has 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.