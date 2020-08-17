China ready to work with India to enhance mutual trust

It is unclear whether these words could imply that China was willing to step back from the places it had intruded into, across the LAC in Ladakh. Tensions between the two sides have been running high since early May when the Chinese intrusions were first detected. Ties plunged to a low after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash with Chinese soldiers on 15 June at Galwan. Chinese soldiers were also killed but the numbers are yet to be made public. The clashes -- the first in 45 years to result in casualties -- shattered trust between the two countries.