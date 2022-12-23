Nearly 37 million people might have been infected with Covid-19 on a single day in China, which would make the country’s outbreak by far the world’s largest. During China’s National Health Commission internal meeting it was estimated 248 million people, or nearly 18% of the population, likely contracted the virus in the first 20 days of December. And if the estimation is correct then it would be higher than the previous daily record of about 4 million, set in January 2022.

