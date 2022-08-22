Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  China relaxes visa ban for stranded Indian students after over two years delay

China relaxes visa ban for stranded Indian students after over two years delay

Starting Wednesday, Indian students will be able to apply for visas to return to resume their studies in China.
2 min read . 09:42 PM ISTLivemint

  • The Chinese Embassy in India has updated the ‘Application Procedures and Material Requirements of China Visa’, which will be implemented from Wednesday

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In a huge relief to Indian students wishing to go back to China for their studies, the Chinese Embassy in India has announced plans to issue visas for stranded Indian students after over two years of delay due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In a huge relief to Indian students wishing to go back to China for their studies, the Chinese Embassy in India has announced plans to issue visas for stranded Indian students after over two years of delay due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Chinese Embassy in India has updated the "Application Procedures and Material Requirements of China Visa", which will be implemented from 24 August, 2022.

The Chinese Embassy in India has updated the "Application Procedures and Material Requirements of China Visa", which will be implemented from 24 August, 2022.

“Warmest congrats to Indian students! Your patience proves worthwhile," Ji Rong, Counsellor at the Department of Asian Affairs in the Foreign Ministry in Beijing, said on Twitter. “Welcome back to China!"

“Warmest congrats to Indian students! Your patience proves worthwhile," Ji Rong, Counsellor at the Department of Asian Affairs in the Foreign Ministry in Beijing, said on Twitter. “Welcome back to China!"

More than 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine, are reportedly stuck back home due to Covid-19 visa restrictions.

More than 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine, are reportedly stuck back home due to Covid-19 visa restrictions.

Here's everything you need to know

I. Online Application and Appointment

Here's everything you need to know

I. Online Application and Appointment

Please visit the website of Chinese Visa Application Service Center in New Delhi (https://bio.visaforchina.org/DEL2_EN/) and fill in your detailed and true information on the online application form and the confirmation page. Then make an appointment with your application form number following the system instructions.

Please visit the website of Chinese Visa Application Service Center in New Delhi (https://bio.visaforchina.org/DEL2_EN/) and fill in your detailed and true information on the online application form and the confirmation page. Then make an appointment with your application form number following the system instructions.

II. Fingerprint Collection

II. Fingerprint Collection

1. Submit all the required documents in person at the Chinese Visa Center in New Delhi at your appointment time and retain ten fingerprints.

1. Submit all the required documents in person at the Chinese Visa Center in New Delhi at your appointment time and retain ten fingerprints.

2.The following applicants can be exempt from fingerprint collection:

2.The following applicants can be exempt from fingerprint collection:

A. Applicants under the age of 14 or over 70.

A. Applicants under the age of 14 or over 70.

B. Applicants who already had their fingerprints collected within the past five years at the Chinese Embassy in India or the Chinese Visa Center in New Delhi with the same passport.

B. Applicants who already had their fingerprints collected within the past five years at the Chinese Embassy in India or the Chinese Visa Center in New Delhi with the same passport.

C. Applicants with all fingers mutilated or uncollectible.

C. Applicants with all fingers mutilated or uncollectible.

III. Application Materials

III. Application Materials

1. General application materials for Visa:

1. General application materials for Visa:

A. Visa Application Form of the People's Republic of China.

A. Visa Application Form of the People's Republic of China.

B. Confirmation Page of Online Visa Application.

B. Confirmation Page of Online Visa Application.

C. Original passport valid for at least 6 months, with 2 or more blank visa pages, and the photocopy of relevant pages of the passport.

C. Original passport valid for at least 6 months, with 2 or more blank visa pages, and the photocopy of relevant pages of the passport.

D. Expired passports within 5 years and the photocopy of relevant pages of the passports.

D. Expired passports within 5 years and the photocopy of relevant pages of the passports.

E. Two recently-taken color passport photos (full face, front view and bare head. Size: 48mm×33mm).

E. Two recently-taken color passport photos (full face, front view and bare head. Size: 48mm×33mm).

F. Certificate of COVID-19 vaccination with verifiable QR code.

F. Certificate of COVID-19 vaccination with verifiable QR code.

G. Indian long-term residence visa or work permits (for citizens of a third country)

G. Indian long-term residence visa or work permits (for citizens of a third country)

H. Other necessary materials required by the Chinese Embassy in India and the Chinese Visa Application Service Center in New Delhi.

H. Other necessary materials required by the Chinese Embassy in India and the Chinese Visa Application Service Center in New Delhi.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.