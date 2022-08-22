The Chinese Embassy in India has updated the ‘Application Procedures and Material Requirements of China Visa’, which will be implemented from Wednesday
In a huge relief to Indian students wishing to go back to China for their studies, the Chinese Embassy in India has announced plans to issue visas for stranded Indian students after over two years of delay due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The Chinese Embassy in India has updated the "Application Procedures and Material Requirements of China Visa", which will be implemented from 24 August, 2022.
“Warmest congrats to Indian students! Your patience proves worthwhile," Ji Rong, Counsellor at the Department of Asian Affairs in the Foreign Ministry in Beijing, said on Twitter. “Welcome back to China!"
More than 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine, are reportedly stuck back home due to Covid-19 visa restrictions.
Here's everything you need to know
I. Online Application and Appointment
Please visit the website of Chinese Visa Application Service Center in New Delhi (https://bio.visaforchina.org/DEL2_EN/) and fill in your detailed and true information on the online application form and the confirmation page. Then make an appointment with your application form number following the system instructions.
II. Fingerprint Collection
1. Submit all the required documents in person at the Chinese Visa Center in New Delhi at your appointment time and retain ten fingerprints.