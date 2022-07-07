China responds to raids on Vivo by Indian government agency

The essence of China-India economic and trade cooperation is for mutual benefit and win-win results. The bilateral trade volume between China and India strikes a historical record of over 100 billion USD in 2021, which reflects the huge potential and broad prospect of economic and trade cooperation between our two countries. China wishes the Indian side to investigate and enforce the law in compliance with laws and regulations, and effectively provide an fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in India.