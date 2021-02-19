China reveals 4 soldiers killed in June 2020 border clash with India

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BEIJING: China said for the first time on Friday four Chinese soldiers died during a bloody Himalayan border clash with Indian troops in June 2020, adding that the men were given posthumous awards.

BEIJING: China said for the first time on Friday four Chinese soldiers died during a bloody Himalayan border clash with Indian troops in June 2020, adding that the men were given posthumous awards.

Also Read | Turnout modest for second covid shot

China and India have blamed each other for the skirmish in the western Himalayas, during which soldiers fought each other with nail-studded clubs and stones. India has previously said 20 of its soldiers died in the clash, while Beijing had acknowledged casualties but had not disclosed details. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chen was posthumously awarded the title of "Guardian of the Frontier Hero," while the other three men were also given first-class merit citations.

The two countries have sought to de-escalate the situation at the border, though there was another "minor face-off" between Indian and Chinese troops in January along the disputed borders.

China and India began to pull back troops, tanks and other equipment from the banks of Pangong Tso, a glacial lake in the Ladakh region, that became a flashpoint in the prolonged border dispute after reaching an agreement to do so this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}