NEW DELHI: An announcement by the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, that entry of Indians and other foreign nationals from India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits stands suspended due to the covid-19 pandemic, is being viewed by New Delhi as a temporary measure.

Two people familiar with the matter separately said that the move was “temporary" and that changes can be expected in “a timely manner."

The comments came after China earlier in the day said that “due to the covid-19 pandemic, it’s hereby announced that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits."

“The Chinese Embassy/ Consulates in India will not stamp the Health Declaration Forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits," the Chinese statement had said.

“Foreigners holding Chinese diplomatic, service, courtesy and C visas are not affected. Foreigners with emergency or humanitarian needs to visit China, can submit visa application to the Chinese Embassy/ Consulates in India. The entry into China with visas issued after November 3rd, 2020 is not affected," the Chinese statement said.

“The suspension is a temporary measurement that China has to adopt to deal with the current pandemic. China will make further adjustment and announcement in accordance with the ongoing pandemic situation in a timely manner," it added.

The cases of covid-19 infections in India have soared to more than eight million and the death toll almost reaching 125,000.

According to one of the people cited above, “the measure is not India specific. It is noted that similar measures have been announced in respect of several other countries."

“The reason behind the measure seems to be Chinese concerns on possible rise in covid-19 cases globally, aggravated due to the advent of autumn and winter in the Northern Hemisphere," the person said.

The second person pointed out that the “action taken is to temporarily suspend existing visas only."

“As the notice indicates, future visa applications have not been banned. Visas issued after November 3rd is valid for travel to China," the second person said adding that the Indian government was in touch with the Chinese side “to facilitate essential travel of Indians to and from China."

