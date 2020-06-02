China’s recent aggressive moves against India, Taiwan, Hong Kong and some of its smaller neighbours were a message from its top leadership to the world that there would be no compromise on national security, said Kevin Rudd, former Prime Minister of Australia and president of the Asia Society Policy Institute.

He was addressing at the annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry or CII along with Ashley J Tellis, Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace which was chaired by Naushad Forbes, Past President CII & Co-Chairman, Forbes Marshall Private Limited.

The comments come as the India-China border face off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was entering its fourth week with another round of talks between military commanders and diplomats on the cards. There have been multiple incidents in the Ladakh area where the Chinese have objected to two roads that India has been constructing as part of its efforts to upgrade infrastructure along the LAC.

“My theory is that there has been an absolute clarity of direction from the top to send a direction to the world that the state is as powerful as they were and there will be zero compromise on national security. I am sure there are other dynamics on the border," he said.

Tensions between India and China have been flaring up on various issues including the spread of covid-19.

“In India, there was a change of status in Ladakh. I was struck at how agitated the Chinese were from the changed status to a Union Territory. There was an effort being made in the UNSC. The events occurred at the height of the Himalayan winter and there was no way that the Chinese could respond and they have moved at the first chance they got. This is the continuation of the Chinese over seize going back at least two decades," Tellis said.

On China’s handling of the covid-19 crisis, Rudd said, “we should not assume that the China’s social media users are unaware of the governments handling. Nothing is about to bring down the Chinese political system but there is an open question of the nationalism, economic handling and covid-19 agenda has universal support."

Commenting on how the Asia Pacific could evolve post covid-19, Rudd and Tellis agreed that with both the United States and China coming out of the crisis in a damaged state, a lot would depend on the binary pull.

“On geo-politics which affects the Asia Pacific region, US after this crisis would have emerged in a damaged state. China has suffered a huge amount of damage substantially and reputation. The bottom line is we are going to be looking at these large powers in a damaged effect, leaving aside who comes to power in the US. Institutions are also going to suffer. Look at what has happened to the WHO. I do not sense that these institutions can become stronger. At best they will remain as weak as they are. The binary pull is becoming more acute," he said.

“If we rule out the possibility of the cure being found immediately then there will be rising competition between China and the US. The big uncertainty is what happens to the US? Who makes the more efficient comeback? China, US or some other country? It is important to do an assessment of who comes out better? What is the quality of the US leadership by November? Third is the globalisation efforts which will take place," Tellis said.

