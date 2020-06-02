“On geo-politics which affects the Asia Pacific region, US after this crisis would have emerged in a damaged state. China has suffered a huge amount of damage substantially and reputation. The bottom line is we are going to be looking at these large powers in a damaged effect, leaving aside who comes to power in the US. Institutions are also going to suffer. Look at what has happened to the WHO. I do not sense that these institutions can become stronger. At best they will remain as weak as they are. The binary pull is becoming more acute," he said.