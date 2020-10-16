Home >News >India >China's PLA tests truck-based rocket-propelled mine launchers at high altitude
China's PLA tests truck-based rocket-propelled mine launchers at high altitude

1 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2020, 10:46 AM IST K J M Varma , PTI

  • The test achieved its goal of remotely setting up obstacles and placing mines across a whole region, where temperatures and oxygen levels are low, it said

BEIJING : China's military has recently conducted live-fire test training exercises with truck-based multiple rocket-propelled mine launchers at a high altitude, an official media report said on Thursday.

A brigade under the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Tibet Military Command conducted the test shooting exercise under simulated combat scenarios at a training ground at an elevation of more than 4,300 meters, state-run Global Times reported, quoting an army statement.

The test achieved its goal of remotely setting up obstacles and placing mines across a whole region, where temperatures and oxygen levels are low, it said.

The new weapon system will allow a rapid regional lockdown during combat, and it is much more efficient than manual work, the report said.

According to a video attached to the military statement, one truck carries 40 rocket-launching barrels, and the rocket-propelled mines are fired at short intervals, just like a standard multiple rocket launcher system.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

