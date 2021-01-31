OPEN APP
Home >News >India >China says border issue with India will not be linked with bilateral ties
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Files (REUTERS)
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Files (REUTERS)

China says border issue with India will not be linked with bilateral ties

2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2021, 04:02 PM IST ANI

  • The border issue between China and India shall not be linked with bilateral relations, said Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson

BEIJING : Emphasising the importance of bilateral relations, China on Friday reiterated that the border issue with India will not be linked with the growth of overall ties with New Delhi, reported Xinhua.

The border issue between China and India shall not be linked with bilateral relations, said Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, at a press briefing on Friday when asked to comment on a recent address on India-China relations delivered by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Speaking at the 13th All Indian Conference of China Studies, Jaishankar on Thursday said that the relationship between India and China were at a 'crossroads' and choices made by the two countries will have "profound repercussions" for the entire world.

"Experiences of the past have taught us the importance of stabilising our relationship (with China) even while adjusting to changes. From that, we can seek proper guidance that will be to the benefit of both nations," the external affairs minister stated.

Zhao acknowledged that Jaishankar's remarks showcase the significance India attaches to its relations with China and stressed that the border issue shall not be linked with bilateral relations.

"This is an important lesson learned through the two countries' efforts over the past decades to keep our ties moving forward," Xinhua quoted the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

He further added that China hopes India will work with it to properly manage differences, promote practical cooperation and bring bilateral relations back on the right track.

On January 24, India and China agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops in eastern Ladakh during the ninth round of the China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point.

The joint press release issued by Defence Ministry on January 25 said the two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of China-India border areas.

The two countries have been engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up.

