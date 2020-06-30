China says concerned about India banning Chinese mobile apps

With tensions simmering, New Delhi has been mulling punitive economic steps that would impact Chinese interests. With key countries across the world looking at moving their supply chains out of China in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, China would not like to see its trade ties with India worth an estimated $90 billion, mostly in China’s favour, affected, say analysts. TikTok has more than 200 million users in India and sees the country as one of its most important markets after China. In China, the app operates under a different name, Duyoin. In India, Tik Tok is widely popular among the country’s youth. The apps banned by the IT ministry on Monday included the popular scanning app CamScanner and Mi Video by smartphone maker Xiaomi.