China says Diaoyu islands are Chinese territory, rebuts US criticism

BEIJING : China said on Wednesday the Diaoyu islands are Chinese territory and it has the right to conduct law enforcement activities in the area, rebutting a US military commander's criticism of incursions in territory which is also claimed by Japan.

China said on Wednesday the Diaoyu islands are Chinese territory and it has the right to conduct law enforcement activities in the area, rebutting a US military commander's criticism of incursions in territory which is also claimed by Japan.

Japan earlier this month accused China of "relentless" intrusions in waters around the groups of islands claimed by both countries in the East China Sea, called the Senkaku by Tokyo and Diaoyu by Beijing.

Japan earlier this month accused China of "relentless" intrusions in waters around the groups of islands claimed by both countries in the East China Sea, called the Senkaku by Tokyo and Diaoyu by Beijing. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, asked about the US commander's remarks, told reporters during a daily briefing that Beijing hopes the relevant parties will do more to uphold stability in the region instead of taking actions that are not conducive to peace and stability in the region.