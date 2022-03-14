Accidental firing of missile: China says India, Pak should hold thorough probe

The government also ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry into the incident, the defence ministry said. The Defence Ministry added it was a matter of relief that there was no loss of life. “It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident," the MoD said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}