China says peace on disputed India border must be maintained

India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on June 17 the Chinese army tried to erect a post in the Galwan Valley on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control — a 3,488 kilometer (2,167 mile) un-demarcated border. In a statement after the call, New Delhi accused China of an “intent to change the facts on ground in violation of all our agreements to not change the status quo."