According to a person familiar with developments, several rounds of talks between representatives of the militaries of the two countries had not yielded any results. Besides the diplomatic missions, the two sides were also working through the “Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC)" which is led by a joint secretary level officer in the Indian foreign ministry and his Chinese counterpart. The WMCC was set up in January 2012 after border talks between then National Security Adviser (NSA) Shivshankar Menon and his Chinese counterpart Dai Bingguo. The last meeting of the mechanism was in July 2019.