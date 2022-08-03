Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  China says US must pay price for its mistake, gets irked by Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan:

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends a meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at the presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan August 3, 2022, (Taiwan Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS TV)
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST Edited By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

‘We mean what we say,’ China's Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

In protest of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's travel to Taiwan island on August 2, Vice Foreign Minister of China Xie Feng called Nicholas Burns, US Ambassador to China, on August 3. She emphasised how cruel and serious the impact of her visit is.

According to Xie, the Chinese side won't watch helplessly. The US must bear the cost of its own mistake. According to Global Times, China would take the necessary and firm countermeasures and "we mean what we say".

He insisted that rather than restraining Pelosi's unethical action and stopping her from defying historical precedent, the US government pampered her and conspired with her, which worsened the tension in the Taiwan Straits and significantly harmed China-US relations.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) declared it would conduct six live-fire military manoeuvres in the waters outside Taiwan from Thursday through Sunday, just minutes after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plane touched down in Taipei.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) confirmed that on Tuesday late evening, 21 Chinese military aircraft flew into the southwestern part of Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

China announced that it would conduct the manoeuvres in the Taiwan Strait, the Bashi Channel, the East China Sea, and the Pacific Ocean, which are located in the nation's north, northeast, northwest, east, south, and southwest. It added that one of the scheduled drill locations is in southern Taiwan, less than 20 kilometres from Kaohsiung.

Angered by Pelosi's visit despite Beijing's strong opposition, China said, "This is a very dangerous act of playing with fire, and those who play with fire will set themselves on fire."

Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, China despite considerable resistance and solemn statements from China that Taiwan is an inalienable part of its territory and that the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government authorised to speak for all of China.

The Chinese officials and experts warned that all the consequences of this highly dangerous and provocative move will be borne by Washington, and such a visit will also forever change the cross-Straits situation and deliver a destructive impact on the already-difficult China-US relations.

(With ANI inputs)

