China slams Indian ban on 59 apps

The apps are “prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the defence of India, the security of state and public order", the ministry of information technology said in a statement, which came two weeks after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a violent clash on the India-China border in Ladakh. It also comes amid a move by Chinese troops – amassed in large numbers on the border -- to make further inroads into what is seen as India territory as well as disregard provisions of pacts signed in previous decades to ensure peace and tranquility on the Line of Actual Control border.