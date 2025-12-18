China spying? Seagull with Chinese GPS tracker found near Karwar Coast in Karnataka: What we know so far

A Chinese-made GPS tracking device was reportedly found attached to a seagull near the coastal belt of Karwar in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka — close to a sensitive naval zone.

Confirming the discovery, police of Karwar Town said the incident came to light when local residents noticed an unusually tagged seagull resting behind the Thimmakka Garden area near the beach on Wednesday.

Finding the device suspicious, they alerted the Marine Wing of the Forest Department. Forest officials who reached the spot safely captured the bird and examined the device.

Advertisement

Is China spying? Officials told the news agency PTI that preliminary findings suggest scientific research rather than espionage.

As per the report, the GPS tracker bore markings linked to the Research Centre for Eco-Environmental Sciences under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

This indicated its use for academic and ecological studies.

Also Read | DRDO guest house manager arrested for spying for Pakistan - What we know

"The tracker appears to have been fitted to study the movement, feeding patterns and migration routes of seagulls. At this stage, there is no evidence to suggest any espionage activity," police were quoted as saying.

They added that authorities are nevertheless exercising caution, given the strategic importance of the coastal region.

What happened to the bird? The bird has been shifted to the Marine Forest Division office for observation. Officials are attempting to formally contact the concerned research institution to ascertain details of the study, including the origin, timeline and scope of the tracking programme.

Advertisement

This is not the first such incident in the region. In November last year, a war eagle fitted with a tracking device was spotted within the limits of Baithkol port in Karwar. That case was also found to be linked to wildlife research.

Also Read | As Delhi battles pollution, China shares steps on how Beijing tackled it

However, given the proximity of the INS Kadamba naval base, one of the Indian Navy's most strategic installations, the discovery has once again raised concerns about the possibility of sensitive data exposure under the guise of research.

"While wildlife tracking using GPS devices is a globally accepted scientific practice, the location where the bird was found makes it imperative for multiple agencies to verify all aspects," the police said.

Officials emphasised that further action will depend on responses received from the research body and technical analysis of the device's data transmission capabilities.