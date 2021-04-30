China stands by India: Xi Jinping message to PM Modi on Covid-19

'China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with the Indian side in fighting the pandemic and provide support and help,' Jinping said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a message of sympathy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jinping said China is willing to enhance cooperation with India in the fight against COVID-19 and provide help to the country.

During a phone call, Jinping said that he is concerned about India's COVID-19 situation; and he sends condolences to the government and people, in the name of the Chinese government, people, and himself, Global Times reported.

The Chinese president said China is willing to strengthen cooperation with India in fighting the pandemic and provide the country with help and support. He said that India will conquer the viral spread.

On Thursday, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi sent a message of sympathy to India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar over the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Friday that Chinese society, including red cross, regional governments, private organizations, and companies, has been mobilised to send anti-pandemic materials to India.

As per the Global Times, China has exported more than 26,000 ventilators and oxygenators, 15,000 patient monitors, and approximately 3,800 tonnes of medicine to India since April.

