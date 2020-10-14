China Study Group meets today to discuss Ladakh standoff

Speculation has it that the new proposals relate to both sides pulling back troops around the banks of the Pangong Tso lake that has emerged as a key flash point in the tensions that first arose in May. India had previously refused to pull back from vantage positions it had occupied on the south bank of the Pangong Tso lake preempting Chinese moves there. India has also taken some vantage positions on the north bank, according to a second person familiar with the matter though the Chinese are occupying Finger 4, one of eight mountain spurs jutting into the Pangong Tso lake. This was seen as an area under Indian control previously.