China surpasses US, becomes India's top trading partner with $118.4 billion business
Conversely, trade between India and the US experienced a slight decline. Two-way trade totalled $118.3 billion in FY24, with Indian exports dropping by 1.32% to $77.5 billion and imports decreasing by 20% to $40.8 billion.
China has reclaimed its position as India's largest trading partner, surpassing the United States after two years, according to the latest figures released by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI). In the fiscal year 2024, India's bilateral trade with China totalled $118.4 billion, with imports rising by 3.24% to $101.7 billion and exports increasing by 8.7% to $16.67 billion.