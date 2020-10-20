China takes note of Australia joining Malabar naval drills

NEW DELHI: China on Tuesday seemed irked by Australia joining India, US and Japan for the Malabar series of naval exercises next month with a foreign ministry spokesman saying military cooperation among countries should be conducive to regional peace.

When asked for China’s response to Australia joining the other three for the exercises, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said: “We have noticed the relevant situation. China has always believed that military cooperation between countries should be conducive to regional peace and stability."

Zhao’s comments were in line with a statement by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi who last week dismissed the grouping – known as the “Quad" -- as part of Washington’s effort to build an “Indo-Pacific NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation)" and warned that the initiative would severely undermine regional security. China views the “Quad" – four democracies espousing similar aims of a ‘free and open Indo-Pacific and freedom of navigation’ – as a US construct to circumscribe its rise.

India on Monday said it has invited Australia to participate in the annual Malabar naval exercises with the US and Japan in November. The move signals that New Delhi has shed its hesitation over how Beijing will perceive the development. The invitation came in the midst of a military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh between India and China with analysts in New Delhi warning that Beijing was likely to see the move as provocative.

According to an article in China’s state-backed Global Times news website on Tuesday, the covid-19 pandemic “has accelerated the evolution of the international landscape and the formation of the Quad military alliance."

“Using the border conflicts with China as a pretext, India is actively promoting the materialization of the Quad," it said referring to the border tensions between India and China.

“This is a marked rupture from the past with its (India’s) non-aligned movement posture. However, the Indian government is using the Galwan border conflict as an excuse to eliminate domestic opposition. New Delhi wants to dance closely with Washington's war waltz," it said. The reference to Galwan was to a violent clash between India and China in the Galwan area of Ladakh on 15 June in which 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed.

“Australia's participation in the Malabar naval exercise will help shape the maritime Quad military alliance. It is well known that the US has been pushing for military interoperability among its so-called Indo-Pacific allies and partners. The 2020 Malabar naval exercise will hence become a platform to promote greater military interoperability among the four countries. This is an obvious step toward the establishment of a mini-version of NATO in Asia," the Global Times article warned.

The crystalisation of the Quad would “affect the relationship between New Delhi and Moscow," it said warning of implications for India-Russia ties. “If the four countries carry out joint patrols in the Indian Ocean region in the future, the contradictions between India and Russia will become more pronounced. After all, more than 55 percent of India's defense imports since 2014 have been from Russia. Moscow will not be amused by such a close Washington alliance," it said.

Though far from becoming a NATO like organization, China nevertheless “needs to be prepared for any emergencies it might now have to face in the Indian Ocean," it warned.

