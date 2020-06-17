China tensions may boost domestic manufacturing

“The covid-19 situation has underlined the need to enhance deep localisation of components and most of the companies are working on that front," said Vinnie Mehta, director general of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), which represents auto parts companies. “If the ongoing border standoff impacts trade relations, then it might hasten that process as companies will rush to reduce dependency on imports. In the short term though, there will be some hiccups since companies import critical parts directly or indirectly from China."