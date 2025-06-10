China thanks India for rescuing crew onboard Singapore-flagged vessel after it caught fire off Kerala coast

Chinese Embassy in India spokesperson Yu Jing on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Indian Navy and the Mumbai Coast Guard for their prompt and professional rescue of its crew members onboard the Singapore-flagged container ship MV Wan Hai 503, which encountered an onboard explosion and fire 44 nautical miles off Kerala's Azhikkal.

Chinese and Taiwanese crew members were among onboard MV Wan Hai, Jing said. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson wished for successful search operations and speedy recovery for injured crew members.

She made the statement in response to the post shared by the Indian Coast Guard on X, which mentioned that the Indian Coast Guard responded to the fire incident on the Singapore-flagged MV Wan Hai 503.

Blast onboard Singapore-flagged vessel Four crew members were reported missing and five injured after an explosion under deck was reported onboard MV WAN HAI 503 while it was on passage from Colombo to Nhava Sheva. Indian Coast Guard ships have been deployed for firefighting and rescue operations.

According to the Indian Coast Guard, four crew members were reported missing following the explosion on Monday, and five others sustained injuries. The vessel was carrying containerised cargo and had a total crew of 22 onboard. CGDO on task was diverted for assessment.

According to the Indian Navy, the vessel carried 22 crew members, including eight Chinese, six Taiwanese, five Myanmarese, and three Indonesian nationals. Following the explosion and escalation of the fire, the crew abandoned the ship. The MV reported an internal container explosion and a major fire onboard.

Quick response by the Indian Coast Guard Indian Coast Guard units were immediately diverted for assessment and assistance. ICGS Rajdoot off New Mangalore, ICGS Arnvesh off Kochi, and ICGS Sachet off Agatti have been diverted for assistance. In a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard said an ICG aircraft assessed the scene and dropped an air-droppable.

"Quick response by India Coast Guard after explosion on Singapore-flagged MV WAN HAI 503, 130 NM NW of Kerala coast. ICG aircraft assessed the scene & dropped air-droppable. 04 ICG ships diverted for rescue," Indian Coast Guard posted on X.

Fires and explosions have been reported from mid-ships to the container bay ahead of the accommodation block. The forward-bay fire is under control, but thick smoke continues to be observed.

