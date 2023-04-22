China to become close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President Brad Smith2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 01:21 PM IST
- Generative AI -- the technology behind ChatGPT -- is capable of producing text and images at near-human levels of sophistication. However, the technology has also sparked fears that it could displace workers by automating many jobs, it added.
Microsoft President Brad Smith believes that Chinese research organisations and companies will emerge as major rivals of ChatGPT. According to a report in Nikkei Asia, Smith said that as competition heats up in the development of generative AI, China will not be behind.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×