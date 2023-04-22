Microsoft President Brad Smith believes that Chinese research organisations and companies will emerge as major rivals of ChatGPT. According to a report in Nikkei Asia, Smith said that as competition heats up in the development of generative AI, China will not be behind.

"We see three at the absolute forefront," Smith said in an interview in Tokyo with Nikkei Asia. One is Open AI with Microsoft, the second is Google, and "the third is the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence."

"Who's ahead and who's behind can change a bit from one part of the year to another, but one thing has been absolutely constant: the gap is almost always measured in months, not years," Smith said, calling the race to innovate “enormously competitive."

Generative AI -- the technology behind ChatGPT -- is capable of producing text and images at near-human levels of sophistication. However, the technology has also sparked fears that it could displace workers by automating many jobs, it added. Other concerns include its potential for spreading misinformation, infringing on copyrights, compromising privacy and leaking sensitive information.

As per Nikkei Asia's report, Smith says that the solution to such concerns is not to stop innovation but rather to use and improve on existing products. Like other technologies, AI can be a tool as well as a weapon, he said, citing cyber attacks as an example.

"We should absolutely assume, and even expect, that certain nation states will use AI to launch cyber attacks, even stronger cyber attacks and cyber influence operations than we see today," he warned.

"What we have fundamentally found is that technology innovation, when pursued well, can actually lead to stronger defence at the expense of strong offence. That's the real lesson from the war in Ukraine," he said.

"Already, we are using AI to identify new attacks in real-time, and intercept them," he said. "We can move faster than even a human can go. ... We are using AI to detect cyber influence operations of foreign governments and disinformation campaigns," he said.

But "if we can continue to combine the best minds of people with the best technology, that is an area where we should be able to outperform the adversaries of the world's democracies," he said.

Smith also pointed out how the technology can address labour shortages - one of the biggest challenges facing Asia.

"The working-age population has to support more people who have retired and are dependent on the economic growth of people who are working. We desperately need to find new sources of productivity growth," he said. "There is no other way to grow GDP."

(With inputs from ANI)