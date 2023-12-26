China to face more weather extremes in 2024 after witnessing record-breaking heat, cold, and storm this year
China's National Climate Center chief expert warns that 2024 may bring hotter temperatures and more frequent and powerful extreme weather. This year, China experienced record-breaking heat, freezing temperatures, and typhoons causing flooding
China - grappling with one of its coldest Decembers on record - will likely have to brace for another round of scorching heat and an increase in extreme weather next year due to the El Nino weather phenomenon, a senior climate expert said.
