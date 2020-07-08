Home >News >India >US, China impose visa restrictions on each other in Tibet row
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (REUTERS)
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (REUTERS)

US, China impose visa restrictions on each other in Tibet row

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2020, 02:23 PM IST Gabriel Crossley , Se Young Lee , Andrew Heavens , Reuters

  • In a retaliation of sorts China has put visa restrictions on American citizens over their alleged behavior on Tibet
  • U.S. will resist Chinese officials for their demand of visa, said Mike Pompeo, citing human rights violation in Tibet

BEIJING : China said on Wednesday it will impose visa restrictions on U.S. citizens who have engaged in what it called egregious behaviour over Tibet, in an apparent retaliation against U.S restrictions on some Chinese officials.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters that Beijing would allow no foreign interference in Tibetan affairs.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, citing what he called human rights abuses by the Chinese government in Tibetan areas, said on Tuesday the United States would restrict visas for some Chinese officials because Beijing obstructs travel to the region by U.S. diplomats, journalists and tourists.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
US President Donald Trump. (REUTERS)

FBI says China posses biggest threat to US, accuses it of spying, bribery

3 min read . 02:16 PM IST
While US is home to some 202,000 Indian students, there are almost 369,000 Chinese students pursuing education in the US institutions, according to US government data. Photo: Bloomberg

Changes to student visa rules temporary, US says after India raises matter

2 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout