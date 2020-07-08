Subscribe
US, China impose visa restrictions on each other in Tibet row
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

US, China impose visa restrictions on each other in Tibet row

1 min read . 02:23 PM IST Gabriel Crossley , Se Young Lee , Andrew Heavens , Reuters

  • In a retaliation of sorts China has put visa restrictions on American citizens over their alleged behavior on Tibet
  • U.S. will resist Chinese officials for their demand of visa, said Mike Pompeo, citing human rights violation in Tibet

BEIJING : China said on Wednesday it will impose visa restrictions on U.S. citizens who have engaged in what it called egregious behaviour over Tibet, in an apparent retaliation against U.S restrictions on some Chinese officials.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters that Beijing would allow no foreign interference in Tibetan affairs.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, citing what he called human rights abuses by the Chinese government in Tibetan areas, said on Tuesday the United States would restrict visas for some Chinese officials because Beijing obstructs travel to the region by U.S. diplomats, journalists and tourists.

