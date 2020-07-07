China to pull back from friction points on LAC in next few days: Report

The disengagement process between the Indian and Chinese Army had started at Hot Springs and Gogra on 6 July and is expected to be completed at both locations in the next few days, Indian Army sources told ANI on Tuesday.

The two Armies are likely to hold further talks after the disengagement process is completed, the sources were quoted as saying.

Under the mutual dis-engagement, both sides will disengage and move back by 1-1.5 km from the friction points on LAC, the sources further told PTI.

The Chinese Army had started dismantling its structures since Monday.

A person familiar with the matter on Monday told Mint that “disengagement" has started with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) “seen removing tents and structures" at PP 14 (Patrolling Point)—the scene of a major clash on 15 June that resulted in 20 deaths on the Indian side and an unspecified number of Chinese casualties.

Mint on Tuesday reported that India and China may have taken a step back from their stand-off in Ladakh, but New Delhi is pressing ahead with plans to upgrade infrastructure along the country’s borders.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took stock of the border infrastructure development on Tuesday, a day after the two countries announced they had made preliminary headway in reducing tensions along their 3,488 kilometre long Line of Actual Control (LAC) border.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was cordial and “forward looking" but at the same time insisted on “timely and visible action" on the ground during his two-hour conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, which led to the easing of nearly two-month long tensions along the Line of Actual Control, officials said Monday.





