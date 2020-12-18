China to vaccinate 50mn high-priority group before lunar New Year

However, the Regulators in the United Arab Emirates approved a Sinopharm vaccine last week, saying it had 86 per cent efficacy, but there has been no data from the Chinese side. In Peru, regulators gave the green light on Wednesday for Sinopharm to resume trials after they were halted over the weekend because of an adverse event. Meanwhile, in Brazil, where the Sinovac vaccines are in the final phase of trials, Sao Paulo governor Joao Doria said the authorities would release the efficacy data on Wednesday.