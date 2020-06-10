NEW DELHI : India and China have carried out “limited disengagement"—or pulled back some troops—in three of the four areas of their current standoff in Ladakh, two people familiar with the development said on Tuesday, days after top military commanders met to tamp down tensions.

The move reflects their willingness to resolve the month-long standoff through talks, one of the two people said. The areas from where troops have been moved back are two points in the Galwan Valley and a third which is known as Hot Springs, the person said.

The immediate cause of the face-off has been China’s stiff opposition to India laying a key road around the Pangong Tso Lake, besides building another link road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley to the Line of Actual Control.

There was no comment from the Chinese side on the development. Nor did the Indian foreign ministry in New Delhi comment on the matter.

The breakthrough or decision to “disengage" happened during the meeting of Indian and Chinese commanders in Moldo, on the Chinese side of the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control on Saturday. Lt Gen. Harinder Singh, commander of Leh-based 14 Corps, led the Indian team while the Chinese side was led by Maj Gen Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang military region.

The actual process of disengagement began between Sunday and Tuesday, the first person cited above said.

The latest dispute came in the middle of both countries battling a raging coronavirus pandemic. While previous incursions or military tensions have been localized in one area, this time around, tensions flared over several points in Ladakh and one location in Sikkim.

According to the second person cited above, one part of the Chinese withdrawal involved moving troops back by 2-3km from territory seen as India’s. The second part involved retreating behind so-called “claim lines" inside territory claimed by China, where the Chinese had amassed reinforcements, artillery and armoured vehicles.

In the coming 10 days, military commanders at the level of Major-Generals and Brigadiers from the two sides will hold more talks on disengagement, according to a road map discussed by military commanders on Saturday, the second person cited above said. The first of these talks will take place on Wednesday at the level of Major-Generals, the second person said.

A pullback from Pangong Tso Lake is expected to take some more time because the situation there is slightly more complicated. This may happen after a second meeting between Lt Gen. Singh and his Chinese counterpart, Maj Gen Liu, the second person said.

The month-long flare-up in Ladakh is the most serious since a 73-day standoff in Doklam in Bhutan in 2017, and it prompted a swift diplomatic intervention involving talks between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Yang Jiechi, a member of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, previously in charge of border talks, the second person said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via