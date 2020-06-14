Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said China too besides India wanted to resolve tensions along the India-China border through talks.

Addressing a public meet through video link to mark the completion of one of Prime minister Narendra Modi’s second term in office, Singh said: “Talks are underway with China at the diplomatic and military level. China, too, expressed its wish to resolve this issue via talks. I would like to inform the Opposition that our government won’t keep anyone in the dark. I assure you that we won’t compromise with national pride in any situation."

The comments were in the context of tensions that erupted between the two countries in early May that has seen the most serious military standoff between the two countries since 2017. Clashes between soldiers of the two sides on the banks of the Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh sparked several in Ladakh as well as other parts of the 3,488 kilometre Line of Actual Control border most notably in Sikkim.

The situation seems to have eased somewhat after several rounds of talks between the two sides at diplomatic and military level.

According to Indian army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane, "Both sides are disengaging in a phased manner.“

“We have started from the north, the area of the Galwan river. A lot of disengagement has happened. We have had a fruitful dialogue with the Chinese. It will continue and the situation will improve," Naravane said on Saturday.

On Sunday, Singh said that India was no longer a weak country but its strength was not meant to scare anyone but was for its own security.

“India has become strong in its national security. India is no longer a weak India. Our strength has risen. But this strength is not meant to frighten anyone. If we are increasing our strength we are doing so to secure our country," Singh was quoted as saying.

Singh’s words were echoed later Sunday by transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari who said that India wanted peace and non-violence to guide its relationships with the neighbouring countries and that India has never attempted to appropriate land belonging to others.

“Pakistan is on one side of our country, China on the other side. We want peace and non-violence. We never tried to snatch the land of Bhutan or Bangladesh. We don’t want the land of Pakistan or China either. The only thing we want is peace" Gadkari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Gadkari’s comments come in the backdrop of India expressing unhappiness with Nepal’s parliament passing a constitutional amendment to include the Indian territories of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura in the map of the Himalayan nation.

India has described Nepal’s actions as ‘unilateral’ which is not based on ‘historical fact’ or ‘evidence’

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated