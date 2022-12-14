China trying to alter status quo along LAC for many years: Gen MM Naravane

China trying to alter status quo along LAC for many years: Gen MM Naravane1 min read . 08:49 PM IST
- Gen MM Naravane even noted that PLI's every small probing action has to be contested to keep the Indian territory safe.
Hitting out at China, Ex-Army Chief General MM Naravane (Retd) on 14 December said that China with the help of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is trying to alter the status quo along the LAC for many years.
Hitting out at China, Ex-Army Chief General MM Naravane (Retd) on 14 December said that China with the help of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is trying to alter the status quo along the LAC for many years.
Speaking in a media interaction with news agency ANI, Gen MM Naravane said, "China has been trying to alter the status quo along the LAC for many yrs. They've been doing this in very small incremental steps...But over a period of time, they've gained a lot. This is the tactic they've adopted & are continuing to do."
Speaking in a media interaction with news agency ANI, Gen MM Naravane said, "China has been trying to alter the status quo along the LAC for many yrs. They've been doing this in very small incremental steps...But over a period of time, they've gained a lot. This is the tactic they've adopted & are continuing to do."
Gen MM Naravane even noted that PLI's every small probing action has to be contested to keep the territory safe.
Gen MM Naravane even noted that PLI's every small probing action has to be contested to keep the territory safe.
"Their (China's PLA) long-term strategy has been the same - keep inching forward, keep probing us for any possible weakness and if there's any, come sit there and say this is how it always was. So, every small probing action has to be contested," he said.
"Their (China's PLA) long-term strategy has been the same - keep inching forward, keep probing us for any possible weakness and if there's any, come sit there and say this is how it always was. So, every small probing action has to be contested," he said.
Speaking on the Galwan Valley clash, Gen MM Naravane said, "We've been always patrolling up to PP15, but they were trying to stop us from going to our traditional patrolling point. That was unacceptable. To stop us from coming, they'd established small outpost and we objected very vehemently."
Speaking on the Galwan Valley clash, Gen MM Naravane said, "We've been always patrolling up to PP15, but they were trying to stop us from going to our traditional patrolling point. That was unacceptable. To stop us from coming, they'd established small outpost and we objected very vehemently."
"But they were adamant that they would not go back and therefore we had to be more assertive and that is when they also came with addl strength & entire clash happened on our side of PP15 but we were able to make sure that they go back," he added.
"But they were adamant that they would not go back and therefore we had to be more assertive and that is when they also came with addl strength & entire clash happened on our side of PP15 but we were able to make sure that they go back," he added.
With ANI inputs.
With ANI inputs.